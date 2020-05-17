Big Hit says they are checking the veracity of Dispatch report

Big Hit Entertainment is currently checking if Jungkook was present at the Itaewon club.

Dispatch claimed that Jungkook, along with 3 other 97-ers, were present at Itaewon's clubs during the week where South Korea saw its second wave of coronavirus breakouts. Reportedly, the four started at a restaurant, and went to two different clubs. However, after the waves of coronavirus infections started from the Itaewon clubs and South Korea saw up to 4 degrees of infections, the government ordered everyone that had visited the Itaewon clubs from April 24th to May 6th stay at home for 14 days.



Stay tuned for statements from the labels.