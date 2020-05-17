19

Big Hit says they are checking the veracity of Dispatch report

Big Hit Entertainment is currently checking if Jungkook was present at the Itaewon club.

Dispatch claimed that Jungkook, along with 3 other 97-ers, were present at Itaewon's clubs during the week where South Korea saw its second wave of coronavirus breakouts. Reportedly, the four started at a restaurant, and went to two different clubs. However, after the waves of coronavirus infections started from the Itaewon clubs and South Korea saw up to 4 degrees of infections, the government ordered everyone that had visited the Itaewon clubs from April 24th to May 6th stay at home for 14 days.

Stay tuned for statements from the labels.

jack-bean271 pts
48 minutes ago

If Jungkook did it, I hope fans can admit that he was wrong to do so and encourage him to become a more responsible person. If he didn't do it, I hope Dispatch apologizes.

It's too bad that Mino from Winner was so unceremoniously thrown under the bus when he wasn't even at a club. I think it 's healthy for everyone to admit that idols are often not the people they are marketed to be and that in real life they do make mistakes. Shield them from the repercussions of their mistakes only reinforces bad habts.

eottoke12,270 pts
39 minutes ago

lets take this as a reminder for everyone on every country to be careful and dont think that everything will be normal in just a snap of a finger just because the lockdown is over.

corona virus will stay for a longer time unless theres a vaccine available.

