AB6IX is announcing their comeback with a new album logo motion.

The logo shows that AB6IX will be coming back with their 2nd mini-album 'VIVID'. The logo motion shows how the AB6IX logo turns into the word "VIVID". The logo means that AB6IX will become one with their fans with their color and emotions to vividly and intensely dye the world.

AB6IX will be coming back on June 8th.