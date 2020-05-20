DKB change up the mood with a powerful group teaser image for 'Love'

Rookie boy group DKB is changing up the mood with a powerful group teaser photo, for their upcoming 2nd mini album 'Love'.

So far, the DKB members have released soft, sentimental individual concept images in pale colors, hinting at a potentially different sound from their debut for 'Love'. But now, the DKB boys are suited up again in bold, matching tones of tan and black.

Meanwhile, DKB's comeback with their 2nd mini album will mark their first new album release since their debut, earlier in February of this year. 'Love' is set for release on May 25 at 6 PM KST.

