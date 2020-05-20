6

AB6IX draw fans into a completely blue and green world in new 'Vivid' concept images

Dive into a totally blue and green world with AB6IX, in their second set of comeback concept images below!

The boy group's second set of teaser photos for their upcoming mini album 'Vivid' takes on a bold, jarring concept, fully utilizing monotone colors to perfect an eerie, fantasy-world setting. 

You can look forward to AB6IX's full comeback with their 2nd mini album 'Vivid' this June 8 at 6 PM KST, as well as the group's first ever online fan meeting '1st ABIVERSARY' airing via 'V Live+' on May 22. 

thealigirl84,229 pts 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

i love this monochromatic look

awarmy22 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Are they all visuals? They look too handsome

