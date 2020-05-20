Kang Seung Yoon displays his simple, natural side in 'Elle'

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon took part in a solo pictorial and interview for the June issue of 'Elle' magazine!

Having started out as a 17-year old contestant on Mnet's 'Superstar K' season 2, Kang Seung Yoon is actually commemorating his 10th year as a public figure and musician this year. For this occasion, rather than opting for an extravagant concept, Kang Seung Yoon took on a simple, natural tone in stylish denims, jackets, etc.

During his interview, Kang Seung Yoon discussed his hopes for the next 10 years of his career. He shared, "I hope that WINNER will be able to safely kick off a new chapter. In the first chapter of our group's career, we put emphasis on the four members' synergy effect when we're together. From here on, I hope that each individual member's specific brand will be carved out more clearly. In the next 10 years to come, I plan to become more greedy about not just WINNER, but about myself, Kang Seung Yoon."

