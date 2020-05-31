17

6

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

IU wins 3rd consecutive #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Kim Woo Seok, MONSTA X, NCT 127, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, MONSTA X returned with "Flow," ONEWE came back with "End of Spring," Park Ji Hoon came back with "Wing," and DKB made their first comeback with "Still." Kim Woo Seok also made his solo debut with "Red Moon."

As for the winner, the nominees were IU's "Eight," NCT 127's "Punch," and TXT's "Can't You See Me." In the end, IU won with her single "Eight" for the third consecutive week.

Other performers were NCT 127, Yubin, TXT, OnlyOneOf, Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung, BVNDIT, woo!ah!SECRET NUMBER, and Jo Yeon Ho.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

SOLO DEBUT: Kim Woo Seok

==

COMEBACK: MONSTA X

==

COMEBACK: ONEWE

==

COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon

==

NCT 127

==

TXT

  1. BVNDIT
  2. DKB
  3. IU
  4. (Soojung) Ryu Soo Jung
  5. MONSTA X
  6. NCT 127
  7. ONEWE
  8. OnlyOneOf
  9. SECRET NUMBER
  10. TXT
  11. Wooshin
  12. Park Ji Hoon
  13. Yubin
  14. Woo!ah!
  15. Kim Woo Seok
  16. INKIGAYO
  17. JO YEON HO
2 471 Share 74% Upvoted

0

kxk4,449 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

iu digital queen strikes again congrats

Share

-1

jpopkings-5,147 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lee Hyori, Rain
Lee Hyori says she and Rain could've dated?
23 hours ago   33   33,657

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND