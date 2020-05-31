IU wins 3rd consecutive #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Kim Woo Seok, MONSTA X, NCT 127, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!





On today's episode, MONSTA X returned with "Flow," ONEWE came back with "End of Spring," Park Ji Hoon came back with "Wing," and DKB made their first comeback with "Still." Kim Woo Seok also made his solo debut with "Red Moon."





As for the winner, the nominees were IU's "Eight," NCT 127's "Punch," and TXT's "Can't You See Me." In the end, IU won with her single "Eight" for the third consecutive week.



Other performers were NCT 127, Yubin, TXT, OnlyOneOf, Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung, BVNDIT, woo!ah!, SECRET NUMBER, and Jo Yeon Ho.





Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





SOLO DEBUT: Kim Woo Seok

COMEBACK: MONSTA X

COMEBACK: ONEWE

COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon

NCT 127

TXT