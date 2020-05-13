Daisy's picture removed from Momoland's homepage

Daisy's picture has been removed from Momoland's homepage.

On May 13th, MLD Entertainment's artist page for Momoland noticeably did not have Daisy's picture. Regarding this issue, MLD Entertainment stated: "Daisy is still under MLD Entertainment, and we recently changed the website to show Momoland's current 6 member lineup."

MLD Entertainment's artist page now shows the six members of Momoland as well as former member Yeonwoo who is listed under her own individual tab.

The label announced in December that the group would go forward with six members and that they could not comment on Daisy as the two sides were going through discussions with each other.