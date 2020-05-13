Netizens awed by Won Bin's never-changing youthful visuals

ASIA TODAY

Netizens are impressed by Won Bin's never-changing visuals.

The 42-year-old actor was spotted in Gangnam on May 13th while filming a commercial. He was spotted wearing a pastel shirt and dark green slacks.

Fans are gaping over the actor's handsome visuals, stating:





"I guess time has moved aside for him."

"Is this real? He hasn't aged a bit."

"I know he's an ahjusshi but I can't call him ahjusshi."



"He's like a vampire."



"He looks like a young and handsome college student..."

"If there are male angels, Won Bin is the answer."

"I have no other words but wow..."

What do you think? Check out the rest of Won Bin's photos below.

STAR NEWS