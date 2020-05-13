8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens awed by Won Bin's never-changing youthful visuals

Netizens are impressed by Won Bin's never-changing visuals.

The 42-year-old actor was spotted in Gangnam on May 13th while filming a commercial. He was spotted wearing a pastel shirt and dark green slacks. 

Fans are gaping over the actor's handsome visuals, stating: 


"I guess time has moved aside for him."

"Is this real? He hasn't aged a bit."

"I know he's an ahjusshi but I can't call him ahjusshi."

"He's like a vampire."

"He looks like a young and handsome college student..."

"If there are male angels, Won Bin is the answer."

"I have no other words but wow..."

What do you think? Check out the rest of Won Bin's photos below. 

R_Gal65 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

He still looks great. Need to see him acting again, it’s been too long 😢

