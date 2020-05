Baekhyun is continuing to impress with his latest teasers for his upcoming release 'Delight'.

The popular idol released a set of blue-tinted teaser images showing off his delicate visuals, as well as a mood sampled tagged with the description #Sensual Version. The teasers definitely show Baekhyun's evolving artistry as he gears up to show fans a new side of himself.

Check out all the teaser below and stay tuned for Baekhyun's solo comeback on May 25th at 6 PM KST.