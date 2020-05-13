100

23

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

f(x)'s Victoria reveals striking, unearthly teaser images for 'Victoria' album

AKP STAFF

f(x)'s Victoria has revealed teaser images for her first studio album 'Victoria'.

The striking teasers feature familiar yet unearthly images of nature. 'Victoria' will mark the singer and actress' first release since her single 'Roof on Fire' in 2018, and it's set to drop on May 19 KST.

What do you think of the 'Victoria' teasers?

  1. f(x)
  2. Victoria
17 16,260 Share 81% Upvoted

7

soshifan7 pts 1 day ago 4
1 day ago

Is victoria still under sm?

Share

4 more replies

3

oopsiedaisy167 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I liked her in WGM with Nichkhun

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND