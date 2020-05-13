f(x)'s Victoria reveals striking, unearthly teaser images for 'Victoria' album

f(x)'s Victoria has revealed teaser images for her first studio album 'Victoria'.
The striking teasers feature familiar yet unearthly images of nature. 'Victoria' will mark the singer and actress' first release since her single 'Roof on Fire' in 2018, and it's set to drop on May 19 KST.
What do you think of the 'Victoria' teasers?
