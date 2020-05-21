14

2

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

D-Crunch return with villainous 'Pierrot' MV, their first comeback since changing agencies

AKP STAFF

Hip-hop boy group D-Crunch has returned with their powerful new single, "Pierrot"!

This marks D-Crunch's first ever comeback as a full group since signing with their new agency, AI Grand Korea. The group's comeback track "Pierrot" is a fierce EDM trap genre, sending out a warning message against those living in a society of lies, deceit, and prejudice. In the "Pierrot" MV, the 9-members of D-Crunch expertly bring out not only their individual talents and charms, but also the group's confident, synchronized, moves. 

What do you think of D-Crunch's long-awaited comeback?

  1. D-Crunch
5 10,068 Share 88% Upvoted

3

free_spirit303 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

yes stan d-crunch they are amaze

Share

2

princess_jellyfi193 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

its a bop

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jin
EatJin : Our way to a healthier future
5 hours ago   9   1,861

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND