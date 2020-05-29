2

2

Cosmic Girls' Yeoreum hypnotizes in 'Neverland' moving teaser

Cosmic Girls' Yeoreum is next up in moving teasers for 'Neverland'.

In the moving teaser below, Yeoreum is ready to hypnotize you. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' upcoming eighth mini album 'Neverland' includes a total of 6 tracks - the title track "Butterfly", "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden", which Seola participated in composing.

Cosmic Girls' 'Neverland' drops on June 9 KST. Are you looking forward to Cosmic Girls' comeback?

shes so pretty !!!!

