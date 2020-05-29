Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi's 'Monster' mini album release delayed + teaser image

The release of Irene and Seulgi's 'Monster' mini album has been delayed.



The two Red Velvet members were set to debut as a unit with 'Monster' on June 15, but it's now been delayed until mid-July. On May 29, SM Entertainment announced, "Thank you to all the fans who've shown a lot of interest towards Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi's first mini album 'Monster'. We'd like to announce the change in the album's release date."



The label then explained 'Monster' was delayed as they need extra time to complete the album, adding, "Once the new date for the release has been confirmed, fans will be the very first to be informed."



Irene and Seulgi also revealed the teaser image below. Stay tuned for updates on their unit debut.

