Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi's 'Monster' mini album release delayed + teaser image

The release of Irene and Seulgi's 'Monster' mini album has been delayed.

The two Red Velvet members were set to debut as a unit with 'Monster' on June 15, but it's now been delayed until mid-July. On May 29, SM Entertainment announced, "Thank you to all the fans who've shown a lot of interest towards Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi's first mini album 'Monster'. We'd like to announce the change in the album's release date."

The label then explained 'Monster' was delayed as they need extra time to complete the album, adding, "Once the new date for the release has been confirmed, fans will be the very first to be informed."

Irene and Seulgi also revealed the teaser image below. Stay tuned for updates on their unit debut.

nowaynoway560 pts
10 minutes ago

Im actually gutted about this.. mid July is miles away.

Im also pretty certain the reason of the delay isnt the album not being finished, June is way to crowded and SM wants all the attention on this sub unit debut . Which I totally understand

marcljf-4 pts
17 minutes ago

Girl groups battle for this coming June will be less intense without Irene & Seulgi on the line-up.

