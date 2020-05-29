NCT 127 win #1 + Performances from May 29th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, Kim Woo Seok debuted with "Red Moon", RedSquare debuted with "ColorFull", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Fantasia", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Wing", ONEWE came back with "End of Spring", and DKB made their comeback with "Still".



As for the nominees, NCT 127 and TXT were up against each other with "Punch" and "Can't You See Me?", but it was NCT 127's "Punch" that took the win. Congratulations to NCT 127!

There were also performances by NCT 127, TXT, Ryu Soo Jung, SECRET NUMBER, Yubin, OnlyOneOf, BVNDIT, woo!ah!, GWSN, Natty, and 2Z.





Check out the performances below!



