1

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

NCT 127 win #1 + Performances from May 29th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.


On this week's episode, Kim Woo Seok debuted with "Red Moon", RedSquare debuted with "ColorFull", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Fantasia", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Wing", ONEWE came back with "End of Spring", and DKB made their comeback with "Still".

As for the nominees, NCT 127 and TXT were up against each other with "Punch" and "Can't You See Me?", but it was NCT 127's "Punch" that took the win. Congratulations to NCT 127!

There were also performances by NCT 127TXTRyu Soo JungSECRET NUMBERYubinOnlyOneOfBVNDITwoo!ah!GWSNNatty, and 2Z.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: Kim Woo Seok


==

DEBUT: RedSquare


==

COMEBACK: MONSTA X


==

COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon


==

COMEBACK: ONEWE


==

COMEBACK: DKB


===

NCT 127


==

TXT


==

Ryu Soo Jung


==

SECRET NUMBER


==

Yubin


==

OnlyOneOf


==

BVNDIT


==

woo!ah!


==

GWSN


==

Natty


==

2Z


===

  1. NCT 127
  2. MUSIC BANK
0 436 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
23 hours ago   177   30,902
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
14 hours ago   66   39,885
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
14 hours ago   66   39,885
EXO
[PANN] EXO is really LEGENDARY
16 hours ago   27   1,678
BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
23 hours ago   177   30,902

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND