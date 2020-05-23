6

Cosmic Girls' Soobin is fairy-like in new 'Neverland' photos

Cosmic GirlsSoobin is the latest featured member in 'Neverland' moving teasers.

In the image below, Soobin is beautiful and fairy-like as she enjoys the spring-themed 'Neverland' concept. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' upcoming eighth mini album 'Neverland' includes a total of 6 tracks - the title track "Butterfly", "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden", which Seola participated in composing.

Are you looking forward to Cosmic Girls' comeback on June 9th?

Soobin fighting!!!

