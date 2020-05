ATEEZ will be meeting fans over the internet.

'Crescent', the 'ONLINE ATEEZ ATINY PARTY', will be held on May 30th at 5PM KST. The fanmeet will be broadcast live over the 'V Live' app, and it'll be completely free for all fans. ATEEZ is planning to bring their best performance (as they always do) to the fans, so mark your calendars for May 30th!

The poster for the concert is down below.