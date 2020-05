AB6IX will be returning with a more 'VIVID' image this summer with the release of their 2nd mini album!





Ahead of their first full comeback of 2020, AB6IX dropped their 4th set of teaser images where they pose as various sports stars. Each of the members bring out their own, sportish charms dressed in vibrant casual styles, using quirky props to depict objects of youth.





'VIVID' is dropping on June 8th.