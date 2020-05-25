2

Posted 23 minutes ago

Cosmic Girls' Dawon enjoys the flowers in 'Neverland' teaser image

Cosmic Girls' Dawon is up next for her 'Neverland' teaser image.

In the image above, Dawon sports a sparkly dress and a high ponytail as she enjoys the spring-themed 'Neverland' concept. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' upcoming eighth mini album 'Neverland' includes a total of 6 tracks - the title track "Butterfly", "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden", which Seola participated in composing.

Are you looking forward to Cosmic Girls' comeback on June 9th?

