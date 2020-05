Seventeen decided to make a donation for their 5th anniversary.

The boys celebrated their 5th anniversary on May 26th. To make the anniversary even more meaningful, the boys decided to donate to 'Korea Association for Supporting Youth From Multicultural Family', 'Angels Haven', and 'Eunpyung Happy Center for Children'. The money will be used to help children in at-risk families fulfill their dreams.

Congratulations to Seventeen!