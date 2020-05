AB6IX will be returning with a more 'VIVID' image this summer with the release of their 2nd mini album!





Ahead of their first full comeback of 2020, AB6IX dropped the concept trailer for Daehwi. In the trailer, Daehwi sports 'surreal vividness' with various different colors and shapes, including a blue square.





'VIVID' is dropping on June 8th.