15

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

BTS's SUGA says he listens to his collaboration song with IU a lot because he likes it

AKP STAFF


BTS's SUGA drew attention after talking about his collaboration song with IU.

On May 2nd, SUGA held a V Live audio broadcast 'DJ SUGA's Honey FM FM 07.13' where he revealed some behind the scenes stories while making the song, titled "Eight". RM, who was a guest on the broadcast, stated: "I listened to it. It's really good. This is a perfect song to play while driving." SUGA agreed, stating: "The process of making it went really smoothly. I produced the beat and sent it and the melody came very easily after. After making it, I'm listening to it often. I usually don't listen to my songs very often after I send them. That's because there are so many things I want to make better."

Both RM and SUGA's praises for the song have led to more anticipation for the upcoming track, which is due to drop in a couple of days! Stay tuned for the May 6th release date. 

  1. SUGA
3 1,327 Share 79% Upvoted

-1

Pinksone81584 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

Can't wait!!!! two more days! This is gonna be bomb as hell!

Share

-4

cursedbebe-1,728 pts 17 minutes ago 1
17 minutes ago

this egotistical little...

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT Dream
[MV and Album Review] NCT Dream – 'Reload'
48 minutes ago   0   379
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK reported to be coming back in June
21 hours ago   55   68,264

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND