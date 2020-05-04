BTS's SUGA says he listens to his collaboration song with IU a lot because he likes it



BTS's SUGA drew attention after talking about his collaboration song with IU.

On May 2nd, SUGA held a V Live audio broadcast 'DJ SUGA's Honey FM FM 07.13' where he revealed some behind the scenes stories while making the song, titled "Eight". RM, who was a guest on the broadcast, stated: "I listened to it. It's really good. This is a perfect song to play while driving." SUGA agreed, stating: "The process of making it went really smoothly. I produced the beat and sent it and the melody came very easily after. After making it, I'm listening to it often. I usually don't listen to my songs very often after I send them. That's because there are so many things I want to make better."

Both RM and SUGA's praises for the song have led to more anticipation for the upcoming track, which is due to drop in a couple of days! Stay tuned for the May 6th release date.

