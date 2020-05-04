Netizens find a hilarious doppelganger for Gugudan's Kim Se Jung after she posts a selfie

Most idols try to look their best in their Instagram updates, but Gugudan's Kim Se Jung decided to add a little bit of levity to her feed.

The popular idol made netizens laugh with her cute yet hilarious picture with a caption that reads: "I think it's ok to have one of these types of pictures." It seems like the idol captured a moment of levity during a photoshoot.

Netizens found a hilarious doppelganger for Se Jung after the photo was released, noting that she looked a lot like Majorika from children's show 'Ojamajo Doremi'.



Do you agree with netizens?