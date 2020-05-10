B.A.P's Daehyun drops by 'Inkigayo' set to support former groupmate Jongup's solo debut

The bromance between the B.A.P members is still going strong!

On May 10 KST, Jongup's new agency took to his official social media accounts to announce that none other than his former groupmate Daehyun had made a visit to the 'Inkigayo' set to cheer him on as he made his solo debut.

"Did you all enjoy watching the 'Inkigayo' performance? Today Daehyun hyung came to support Jongup," the caption for the image read. "After receiving hyung's support, he was able to finish his stage well. Now, let's meet next week at 'The Show.'"



In a recent press event for his solo debut, Jongup told reporters that the B.A.P members who have already had solo debuts have been supporting him by sending a number of encouraging text messages. When asked whether or not B.A.P would ever reunite, he answered, "The possibility will always be there."





Meanwhile, Jongup made his solo debut on May 7 with "Headache."





Check out the agency's tweet below!

[📺] 2020.05.10 #인기가요 #문종업

다들 #인기가요 무대 잘 보셨나요?

오늘은 종업이를 응원하기위해 #대현 형이 응원을 왔어요👏👏

형의 응원을 받아 오늘도 무사히 무대를 마칠 수 있었습니다😊

우리 이제 다음주 #더쇼 에서 만나요😊 pic.twitter.com/diH1IQQa72 — Jongup_Official (@jongup_official) May 10, 2020









