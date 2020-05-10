TOP Media issues public apology after controversial MCND performance footage spreads online

TOP Media is apologizing for a recent MCND controversy.

On May 10 KST, the agency took to MCND's official social media accounts to write the following:





"It was brought to our attention that a performance by MCND prior to their debut had an instance where the members appeared to say an inappropriate and insensitive word.



We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have been offended and we’ve taken the necessary actions to remove any related footage from our social media channels.



We take these matters very seriously and have taken the necessary steps to educate our staff and members to be more sensitive and culturally aware."



Beginning on May 9, a video clip of MCND putting on a dance performance to "Freaky Friday" by Lil Dicky, an American hip-hop song that repeatedly uses the n-word, among other profanities, began circulating on social media. In the video, the members are seen smiling as they dance along, even moving their mouths to lipsync along with the lyrics.





Meanwhile, MCND is TOP Media's newest boy group, having debuted in February with the single "Ice Age."





