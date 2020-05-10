Chanyeol is ready to be 'Yours' in MV teaser for Raiden collaboration single

Raiden and Chanyeol are less than two days away from releasing their collaboration single!

On May 10 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled the first music video teaser for their single "Yours," which will also feature Changmo and Lee Hi. In the video, Chanyeol is seen alone as Raiden plays a keyboard in the other room. In the background, a sample of the song's 'I'll be yours' hook plays in the background as Chanyeol moves to a camera, ready to snap a photo.

Meanwhile, "Yours" is set for release on May 12.

Check out the teaser above!