10

1

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Chanyeol is ready to be 'Yours' in MV teaser for Raiden collaboration single

AKP STAFF

Raiden and Chanyeol are less than two days away from releasing their collaboration single!

On May 10 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled the first music video teaser for their single "Yours," which will also feature Changmo and Lee Hi. In the video, Chanyeol is seen alone as Raiden plays a keyboard in the other room. In the background, a sample of the song's 'I'll be yours' hook plays in the background as Chanyeol moves to a camera, ready to snap a photo.

Meanwhile, "Yours" is set for release on May 12.

Check out the teaser above!

  1. Changmo
  2. Chanyeol
  3. Lee Hi
  4. RAIDEN
2 603 Share 91% Upvoted

0

nunyabsnss3,482 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

OH.MY.GOD. I screamed when the vlive notif for this popped up. Chanyeol's voice is so beautiful. The video looks so beautiful. The beat is so beautiful. He IS so beautiful. This song will be the end of me 😭. I absolutely cannot freaking wait! Hopefully this is one step closer to the Chanyeol solo us Yeolmaes have been dreaming about 🙏🏽

Share

-1

vxntage367 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

chanyeols back!! and of course i’m excited for lee hi i missed her :)

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Gong Yoo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Bum, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Jae Wook, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Jun Ki, Lee Min Ho, Lee Seung Gi, Park Bo Gum, Park Hae Jin, Park Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon, Seo In Guk, Seo Kang Jun, So Ji Sub, Song Joong Ki
Top 20 Most Handsome Korean actors of 2020
24 hours ago   22   6,514
misc.
Netizens talk about the most legendary albums
14 hours ago   43   26,218

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND