ASTRO's Moonbin to appear as a fixed cast member on new Olive TV cooking program

ASTRO's Moonbin will be joining the fixed cast of a new b cooking variety show, 'Meal-vengers' (literal translation)!

Set to premiere on June 24, Olive TV's 'Meal-vengers' is a cooking series where the cast members work together to explore creative recipes using leftover ingredients, promoting the practice of "Zero waste". Moonbin will be working with various cast members as well as star chefs on 'Meal-vengers'.

Meanwhile, 'Meal-vengers' is expected to premiere simultaneously via Olive TV and tvN starting on June 24 at 7:40 PM KST.

