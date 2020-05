American singer/song-writer MAX has shared a surprise acoustic vocal clip of "Burn It", showcasing his refreshing vocals.

Originally, MAX participated as a featuring vocalist for Agust D's "Burn It". As many fans know, MAX and Agust D (a.k.a BTS's SUGA) have frequently demonstrated their close partnership, leading fans to believe that SUGA may have also featured in MAX's new album.

You can check out MAX's full acoustic "Burn It" clip above.