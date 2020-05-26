Yesung gives off cool & stylish vibes in individual teaser photos for Super Junior K.R.Y's 'When We Were Us'

9

Super Junior K.R.Y's Yesung is ready to make fans swoon with his cool and stylish vibes!

In his new set of 'Pure' and 'Cool' individual teaser photos below, Yesung pulls off simple, casual styles with experienced ease, teasing fans for Super Junior K.R.Y's first official mini album release in Korea. 

The unit group will be dropping their 1st mini album 'When We Were Us', containing a total of 6 all-new tracks, this June 8 at 6 PM KST. Meanwhile, Super Junior are also scheduled to host their very own 'Beyond LIVE - The Super Show' this May 31 at 3 PM KST. 

Love it! He is gorgeous

