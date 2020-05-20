4

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

AOA's Jimin gets another tattoo in her latest update, shows the process on her new Youtube channel

AKP STAFF

AOA's Jimin shared a shot and vlogs of her getting her newest tattoo. 

The rapper and idol posted a confirmation picture on her Instagram with the caption: "Episode One of Boss Baby". She has previously stated that she had 30 tattoos, and it seems like she just added another one to her collection! Jimin has also started a Youtube channel under the name 'Boss Baby Jimin' and shows the process of getting a tattoo in two vlogs.

The tattoo she received says "Boss Baby."

Check out Jimin's videos below!

  1. Jimin
1 834 Share 80% Upvoted

0

Ohboy6910,540 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

30 tattoos sound impressive, an then you look at the size of them and... yeah, nevermind.

I like the goat(?) one, tho it's not going to last.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND