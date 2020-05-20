AOA's Jimin gets another tattoo in her latest update, shows the process on her new Youtube channel

AOA's Jimin shared a shot and vlogs of her getting her newest tattoo.

The rapper and idol posted a confirmation picture on her Instagram with the caption: "Episode One of Boss Baby". She has previously stated that she had 30 tattoos, and it seems like she just added another one to her collection! Jimin has also started a Youtube channel under the name 'Boss Baby Jimin' and shows the process of getting a tattoo in two vlogs.

The tattoo she received says "Boss Baby."

Check out Jimin's videos below!



