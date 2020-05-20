Red Velvet's Seulgi and Irene spotted filming their subunit MV at Baegot Hanul Water Park

Red Velvet's Seulgi and Irene have been spotted filming their subunit MV!

The two were spotted on May 20th filming, leading to fans speculating about their concept! Since the announcement about the subunit was made a month ago, fans have been excitedly waiting for news regarding their debut. The girls were spotted filming at Baegot Hanul Water Park wearing matching white shirts and black pants.

The excitement for this subunit's debut as palpable as fans speculate what their release will look like.