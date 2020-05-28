Actress Lee Young Ah to marry non-celebrity office worker

Actress Lee Young Ah is reportedly preparing a wedding to a non-celebrity office worker.



On May 28, reports revealed Lee Young Ah is walking down the aisle later this year with a non-celebrity office worker 3 years her junior. The wedding is said to have been scheduled for March, but the ceremony was postponed until the end of the year due to the COVID-19 epidemic.



Lee Young Ah is known for her role in the KBS drama 'King of Baking, Kim Tak Goo', and she last starred in the 2018 KBS drama 'Love to the End'.



Congratulations to Lee Young Ah and her fiance!