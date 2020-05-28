Cosmic Girls' Eunseo sits with a butterfly in 'Neverland' moving teaser

2

Cosmic Girls' Eunseo is next up in moving teasers for 'Neverland'.

In the moving teaser below, Eunseo sits on a chair with a butterfly on her shoulder. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' upcoming eighth mini album 'Neverland' includes a total of 6 tracks - the title track "Butterfly", "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden", which Seola participated in composing.

Cosmic Girls' 'Neverland' drops on June 9 KST. Are you looking forward to Cosmic Girls' comeback?

