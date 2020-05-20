Check out Momo's fairy tale teaser photo for TWICE's 9th mini album 'More & More'

TWICE have unveiled a gorgeous, fairy tale teaser photo of today's member, Momo!





Sporting a glowing, cream blonde hair color for this comeback, Momo is a sparkling spring beauty in her individual concept image. Meanwhile, TWICE will be returning this June 1 at 6 PM KST with their 9th mini album 'More & More'. The album contains a total of 7 tracks including "More & More", "Oxygen", "Firework", "Make Me Go", "Shadow", "Don't Call Me Again", and "Sweet Summer Day".



Can't wait for Jungyeon's individual concept teasers, tomorrow!