MAMAMOO's Whee In lent her elegant, melodic voice for OST Part.8 of tvN's ongoing Thursday drama series, 'Hospital Playlist'.

Whee In's OST Part.8, titled "With My Tears", was originally sung by the late singer Seo Ji Won in 1996. Whee In has recreated the soulful ballad with her own, beautiful sound, paired gently with the acoustic guitar and the harmonica.

Catch a recap of some of the key moments from 'Hospital Playlist' in Whee In's "With My Tears" OST MV, above.