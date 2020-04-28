Taeyeon reveals teaser image for "Happy"

Taeyeon is set to release her digital single "Happy" on May 4th.

The talented solo artist will be releasing her delayed song in a week, and a teaser image was revealed on Girls' Generation's official Twitter account. For a refresher, you can view Taeyeon's teaser music video from March below.

Although the single was supposed to be released on Taeyeon's birthday in March, it's release was ultimately delayed due to her father's passing.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Taeyeon's release.

