Taeyeon ready to release postponed single 'Happy' on May 4

Taeyeon is finally ready to reveal her new song "Happy" to the world!



According to SM Entertainment, she will be releasing the single on May 4 KST. The single was originally intended to be released on Taeyeon's birthday (March 9); however, after her father's sudden passing, it was indefinitely postponed.



"Happy" is an R&B pop song that combines a modern take on old-school duwop. The song's lyrics express the excitement and happiness one feels in the moments they are able to spend with the person that they love, and Taeyeon prepared it as a special present for her fans.



Stay tuned for more news about Taeyeon's upcoming activities!