Red Velvet's Wendy launching 'Dear U Letter' for monthly letter to fans

Red Velvet's Wendy is launching 'Dear U Letter', which features a monthly handwritten letter from the idol star to fans.



Through Wendy's LYSN page, fans in S.Korea and Japan can subscribe to receive a handwritten letter from Wendy every month. Subscribers get an enveloped letter as well as 2-3 random photo cards. The 3 payment options include - $6.49USD per monthly subscription, $7.30USD as a one-time payment to view one letter, and a 12-month payment for a year's worth of letters at $67.94USD.



Applications are open until May 16 KST. Check out the post below.



Would you be interested in a 'Dear U Letter' from Wendy?





