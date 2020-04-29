10

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Wendy launching 'Dear U Letter' for monthly letter to fans

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Wendy is launching 'Dear U Letter', which features a monthly handwritten letter from the idol star to fans.

Through Wendy's LYSN page, fans in S.Korea and Japan can subscribe to receive a handwritten letter from Wendy every month. Subscribers get an enveloped letter as well as 2-3 random photo cards. The 3 payment options include - $6.49USD per monthly subscription, $7.30USD as a one-time payment to view one letter, and a 12-month payment for a year's worth of letters at $67.94USD.

Applications are open until May 16 KST. Check out the post below.

Would you be interested in a 'Dear U Letter' from Wendy?


  1. Red Velvet
  2. Wendy
  3. LETTER
  4. DEARU
1 856 Share 100% Upvoted

2

velvetmusic524 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

This sounds like Wendy won't be back for a while ( which is expected due to the severity of her injury). I am hoping for a healthy recovery for her and cannot wait to see her on stage again with the rest of the girls

Share
NCT Dream
NCT Dream go 'Ridin' outside the lines in MV
2 hours ago   4   1,780

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND