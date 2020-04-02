Seo In Guk drops out of film 'Hip Daddy' due to production's indefinite postponement

On April 3, a representative from Seo In Guk's side confirmed to media outlets, "Seo In Guk has decided to drop out of film 'Hip Daddy'. Due to the film's indefinitely postponement in production, it will be difficult to meet schedule requirements."

The upcoming film 'Hip Daddy' previously garnered attention as director Kang Yoon Sung's newest project, after his majorly successful titles like 'The Outlaws' and 'Long Live The King'. However, the film's production company has chosen to postpone work on the project for the time being in light of the global Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the film will be casting new actors once production is set to resume.

Meanwhile, Seo In Guk will be greeting viewers on the big-screen soon through a new film titled 'Pipeline'.

