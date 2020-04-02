KARA member/actress Jiyoung sustains injuries as a victim of drunk driving, to halt drama filming and focus on treatment

KARA member/actress Jiyoung has sustained serious injuries after being victimized as a result of drunk driving, according to media outlet reports on April 3.

Reports say that the accident took place late in the early morning hours April 1, when the star was returning home from her drama set. It was revealed that the assailant was intoxicated during the accident and violated a traffic light, running into Jiyoung's vehicle occupied by the actress as well as her staff.

Jiyoung was immediately admitted to the hospital, after which it was determined that she would require regular hospital treatments for her sustained injuries. She will not be able to return to her drama filming set until her recovery.

A representative of Jiyoung's label Key East confirmed, "It's true that Jiyoung was involved in a car accident. The assailant was driving while intoxicated. She will be visiting the hospital regularly while monitoring her condition, before deciding to return to filming."

Meanwhile, Jiyoung previously garnered attention after it was announced that she would be returning to promotions in Korea after nearly 7 years through a new drama, 'Late Night Snacking Boy and Girl' (literal translation). She will be starring opposite Jung Il Woo as the drama's female lead.

