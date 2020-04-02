GWSN's Soso unable to participate in group's April comeback album due to persistent injury

On April 3, GWSN's label Kiwi Media Group told media outlets, "GWSN member Soso is unable to participate in the group's comeback album due to health issues. GWSN will promote as 6-members for the time being."

Rookie girl group GWSN is currently preparing to return at the end of April with a new album, after moving to a sub-label of Kiwi Media Group known as MILES. However, it's been revealed that Soso began experiencing pain in a previous ankle injury shortly after GWSN's 3rd mini album promotions, and as a result, the agency has decided to grant her time to recover and recuperate before returning to activities.

Stay tuned for more details on GWSN's comeback later this month, and get well soon, Soso!