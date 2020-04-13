Red Velvet's Yeri shares a text message exchange with Wendy on social media

Red Velvet’s Yeri shared recent text messages she exchanged with Wendy, who is still recovering from a major stage accident at the end of the year 2019 Gayo Daejun concert that led to her hospitalization.

On April 13th, Yeri posted a screenshot of the text messages she shared with Wendy on Instagram with the caption: “Received Wendy unni’s picture of me.” Wendy had spotted Yeri’s photo in a makeup stand and sent a picture to her via text. The conversation that is shown reads as follows:

Wendy: It’s you.

Yeri: Where is this?

Wendy: *name of the store (Chicor)*

Yeri: Wow lol this is the first time I saw this.

Wendy: Yeah is this your first time seeing it?

The cute conversation had netizens excited over an update from Wendy, saying:

“It seems Wendy is well.”

“This is so cute.”

“They talk like real friends.”

“Who knew we would be able to see their texts.”





Meanwhile, Wendy is recovering from her injuries and is on hiatus from Red Velvet activities.

