NU'EST & Seventeen spread 'social distancing' awareness with special revamped logos

NU'EST and Seventeen are spreading 'social distancing' awareness with special revamped logos.



With the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, the two Pledis Entertainment groups are making sure to remind fans of keeping their social distance. On April 2, NU'EST and Seventeen revealed the special logos below, which are revamped versions of their existing logos fans know of.



As you can see below, each logo incorporates symbols that remind you of 'social distancing.'



In other news, NU'EST made their comeback with "Let's Love" this past February, and Seventeen released their Japanese single "Fallin' Flower" late last month.



What do you think of NU'EST and Seventeen's special logos?



