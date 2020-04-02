April's Jinsol sings 'I Was Wrong' for 'Welcome' OST

April's Jinsol has revealed "I Was Wrong" for the 'Welcome' OST.



The music video features scenes from the drama with cat-human Hong Jo (played by L) and his caretaker Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun) along with shots of Jinsol singing the beautiful ballad. "I Was Wrong" is about realizing how you felt when someone is already leaving your side.



Watch Jinsol's "I Was Wrong" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.