Lee Hyori shares hilarious, romantic fairy tale clip of marriage with Lee Sang Soon

Lee Hyori shares a hilarious yet romantic fairy tale clip of her marriage with Lee Sang Soon.



On April 2, Lee Hyori shared the video below with the simple message, "Sang Soon's story." The adorable, heartwarming clip includes footage of the couple's life on Jeju Island along with the captions, "A long time ago, there was a man who dreamed of being a success. However, he had a lot of family he was responsible for. He had an immature wife who needed a lot of care. No matter how much he wanted to succeed, he couldn't. That's why he decided to fix his heart. This life isn't that bad either. After that, Sang Soon has been happy for a long time."



Fans and viewers of 'Hyori's Bed & Breakfast' were happy to see an updated inside look at the Lee Hyori-Lee Sang Soon couple's married life.





Check out Lee Hyori's cute clip below!

