Netizens are in love with actor Yoon Si Yoon's new long hairstyle

Actor Yoon Si Yoon grew out his hair and netizens are loving it.

He is set to appear on the first broadcast of 'Heart Signal Season 3' as a new MC and swooped up the hearts of his viewers with his new long hairstyle.

In the interview, Yoo Si Yoon answered questions about his dating style while showing off his longer bangs as he answered questions. Netizens have been obsessing over this look, saying:





"The epitome of a male god."

"Now that his hair is longer he seems sexier."

"He's so sexy I'm going to go crazy."

"I like his long hair better than his short hair."



Yoon Si Yoon will be starring in OCN drama 'Train' in the summer. What do you think of his new look?