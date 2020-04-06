5

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Seo Joon excited to finally grow out his hair after 'Itaewon Class' ending

Actor Park Seo Joon amused people with his witty remarks on the last filming day of drama 'Itaewon Class'.

On April 6, Park Seo Joon uploaded a clip on his social media with the caption: "For those that are still not over the drama, here is the last Saeroyi." 

In the video, Park Seo Joon is seen happily filming on set. However, it seems like Park Seo Joon is glad he gets to grow his hair back after rocking the ever-popular 'chestnut hairstyle', saying: "I want to grow my hair out soon." 

HSK1,696 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Maybe it's just me, but... I genuinely think that this hairstyle suits him.
Even though he kinda looks like a rapper with it *lol*

