Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Shindong reveals concerns about his weight loss, says people are uncomfortable around him

Shindong revealed some of his concerns about his weight loss on the April 6 broadcast of KBS Joy's 'Ask Me Anything'. On the program, he revealed that he is worried because people were uncomfortable with his new appearance. 

Shindong has lost a whopping 36 kilograms (~80 pounds) but said that while working as an MV director, he found that "people are uncomfortable around me. Maybe it's because I'm a celebrity, but when I'm making MVs, they don't seem comfortable talking to me. Since I've lost weight, a lot of people have become uncomfortable. Even Seo Jang Hoon hyung seemed worried, asking me why I'm losing so much weight." 


MC Seo Jang Hoon replied, saying: "I know because I've lost weight before. Your head hurts and you have no strength. I asked because I was worried. There are negative side effects to dieting too intensely." Shindong prepared evidence stating that he is healthier, including a lower body fat percentage. 

Meanwhile, Shindong seems to be expressing his continued interest in filming, saying he would like to make a musical movie like 'La La Land' one day. 

