MONSTA X's Jooheon & I.M stand against gold in 'Fantasia X' teasers & group teaser image

MONSTA X's Jooheon and I.M are featured in the latest teaser images for 'Fantasia X'.



In the gold-themed teasers, Jooehon and I.M stand against a shiny background in black leather and a camel suit. 'Fantasia X' is MONSTA X's upcoming album, including the title track "Flow" composed and arranged largely by Jooheon with additional lyrics written by I.M.



Check out the teaser images above and below and MONSTA X's chapter teaser videos here if you missed them.



'Fantasia X' is set for release on May 11.

