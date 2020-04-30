Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom' aired its first episode this week, and the first boy group to top the ranking has been revealed!



On the April 30th show, the 7 competing groups were given the challenge to prepare the most impressive 90-second performance they could, and in the end, The Boyz topped the list with their 'Sword of Victory' performance.



In 2nd was Pentagon with their 'Road to the Throne' performance, in 3rd was VERIVERY with their 'FACE it' performance, in 4th was Golden Child with 'Beginning', in 5th was ONF with 'Lights On', in 6th was ONEUS with 'Phantom of ONEUS', and in last place was TOO with 'Into the dysTOOpia'.



Watch the performances from this week's 'Road to Kingdom' above and below! Who would you rank #1?



