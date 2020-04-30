Pentagon talk about member changes and hardships on 'Road to Kingdom'

Pentagon talked about their member changes and hardships on 'Road to Kingdom'.

On the April 30th premiere of 'Road to Kingdom', Pentagon expressed, "It's been so long since we've been on a reality show. There are so many cameras." Hui then said, "I want to appear a lot."



The members then discussed lineup changes that happened when E'Dawn left the group in 2018. Kino stated, "We had member changes, and this and that happened. There were that many setbacks." Jinho added, "Our heart is different for this competition because I feel like we've gotten the chance to solve those things."



